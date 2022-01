Firefighters battled a blaze at a building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Saturday.

The fire was spotted about 11 a.m. on Wellesmere Road near Washington Street, according to the Boston Fire Department, with smoke billowing from the two-family home's upper floors.

The firefighters battled the blaze in brutal cold and windy conditions, and were eventually able to put it out.

No one was hurt in the fire -- the building was unoccupied and under construction, fire officials said.

