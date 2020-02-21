Two fire trucks in Manchester, New Hampshire, were involved in a crash with a pickup truck Friday, closing the intersection where the incident occurred, the local police department said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Maple and Bridge streets, Manchester police said. Nine people were taken to the hospital, they said in a tweet.

They said later that all but one of the people hospitalized are firefighters.

2 MFD fire trucks & a pick up truck crash into each other on Maple and Bridge - road closures now include Bridge Street at Malvern St and Beech. Both directions. 9 people transported to hospital. MPD on scene. pic.twitter.com/QOqVZiGYMq — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 21, 2020

Photos from the scene showed the three trucks wedged together. Police said the intersection remained tied up, impacting traffic.

Tow trucks were at the scene of the crash by about 2:20 p.m.

Two firetrucks and a pickup collide at intersection of Bridge and Maple streets in Manch. Tow trucks hooking them up now to move out in time for evening commute. Nine people taken to hospital. @NECN @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/mvtMweF4KC — Katherine Underwood NBC10 Boston (@KathNBCBoston) February 21, 2020

Police haven't yet said what they believe caused the crash.