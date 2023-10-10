2 firefighters injured, 7 residents displaced following house fire in Pawtucket, RI

Two firefighters were injured and seven residents displaced following a large house fire in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in a home on Paisley Street around 5:20 p.m. When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the roof and inside the building.

Fire officials told WJAR the fire started on the first floor and extended throughout the entire house, causing significant damage.

Five adults and two children were displaced, and one Pawtucket firefighter and a Providence firefighter were hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.