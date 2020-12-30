Local

Somerville Fire

2 Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze in Somerville

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts early Wednesday which caused seven residents to be displaced.

Officials responded to a fire on Kensington Avenue in Somerville, where two people had to be rescued from the rear of the building. A resident of the home said that the two people rescued were his grandparents.

None of the occupants of the home were injured, Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen Jr. said.

Local

Tewksbury 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck in Tewksbury in Alleged OUI Case

Weather forecast 3 hours ago

Morning Chill Lingers, Less Wind Than Yesterday

The two firefighters who were injured were transported to Mass. General Hospital, Breen said, where they are "doing well" and will "be OK."

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Somerville Fire
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us