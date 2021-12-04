2 Firefighters Injured in Dorchester Blaze; 12 People, Including 6 Kids, Displaced

A multi-alarm fire broke out Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, injuring two firefighters and displacing 12 people, including six children, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department said crews encountered heavy flames when they responded to 383 Geneva Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The fire was on all three floors, and a second alarm was ordered.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video shared by the fire department on Twitter shows bright flames raging outside of the home.

This is what the 1st alarm company we’re dealing with when they arrived on scene at the fire on Geneva Ave. This video is courtesy of Edison Depina pic.twitter.com/L9G2xgRCv3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 5, 2021

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries as they battled the blaze and they were taken to a local hospital by Boston paramedics.

The fire department said they were able to save Simba the cat, though, who was reunited with his family.

Detail companies will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots. 2 firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . They were able to save Simba the cat who was reunited with his family. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/EHmmneL4pA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 5, 2021

The Red Cross of Massachusetts will help find housing for the 12 residents who were displaced.

There were hot spots on all three floors that needed washed down, the fire department said. Crews will remain on scene to monitor any more hot spots.

There was no initial estimate on damage, however pictures from the scene appeared to show the home was badly damaged with one side completely charred. A car was also significantly damaged by the blaze.

Companies continue to wash down the hot spots on all 3 floors at the 2nd alarm on Geneva Ave . pic.twitter.com/GEP0ydY555 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 5, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.