2 Firefighters Injured in Dorchester Blaze; 12 People, Including 6 Kids, Displaced

A multi-alarm fire broke out Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, injuring two firefighters and displacing 12 people, including six children, fire officials said.
The Boston Fire Department said crews encountered heavy flames when they responded to 383 Geneva Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The fire was on all three floors, and a second alarm was ordered.
Video shared by the fire department on Twitter shows bright flames raging outside of the home.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries as they battled the blaze and they were taken to a local hospital by Boston paramedics.
The fire department said they were able to save Simba the cat, though, who was reunited with his family.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts will help find housing for the 12 residents who were displaced.
There were hot spots on all three floors that needed washed down, the fire department said. Crews will remain on scene to monitor any more hot spots.
There was no initial estimate on damage, however pictures from the scene appeared to show the home was badly damaged with one side completely charred. A car was also significantly damaged by the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.