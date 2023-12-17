3 firefighters injured battling Falmouth house fire; 1 flown to Boston hospital

The firefighter who was MedFlighted was expected to survive, according to the state fire marshal's office

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flames tore through a home on Cape Cod on Sunday, injuring three firefighters, including one who had to be flown to a Boston hospital.

The state fire marshal's office said fire investigators responded to support the Falmouth Fire Department after neighbors saw smoke in the back of the home and called authorities to report the fire.

Falmouth's fire chief told NBC10 Boston on scene that firefighters had to rush into the home's basement after a firefighter fell through the floor.

He was removed from the building and taken by Falmouth ambulance to a nearby field where Boston MedFlight was waiting to fly him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

According to the state fire marshal's office, the firefighter suffered significant injuries but is expected to survive; he's in stable condition at MGH.

There was no word on how the second firefighter was injured. A third firefighter suffered a knee injury and was being treated at Falmouth Hospital.

The scene remained active as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

