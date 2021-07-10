2 Firefighters Taken to Hospital, 4 Dogs Dead After Providence House Fire

A fire broke out Friday night at a home in Providence, Rhode Island, sending two firefighters to the hospital and killing four pets.

Firefighters responded after flames broke out on the second floor of the Armington Avenue home near Academy Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta told WJAR.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A man who was hanging out of a window when fire crews arrived was rescued, Capracotta said. He refused any medical treatment.

The two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay. Two more firefighters were treated on scene, Capracotta told WJAR.

According to the deputy assistant fire chief, six dogs were pulled from the house. Four of them died, but two survived, Capracotta said.

The home is a complete loss. It's unclear what started the fire.