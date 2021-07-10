Local

Rhode Island

2 Firefighters Taken to Hospital, 4 Dogs Dead After Providence House Fire

A man who was hanging out of a window when fire crews arrived was rescued, Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A fire broke out Friday night at a home in Providence, Rhode Island, sending two firefighters to the hospital and killing four pets.

Firefighters responded after flames broke out on the second floor of the Armington Avenue home near Academy Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta told WJAR.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A man who was hanging out of a window when fire crews arrived was rescued, Capracotta said. He refused any medical treatment.

Local

Massachusetts 51 mins ago

Mass. Man Wanted for Assault Draws Attention to Himself at Cambridge MBTA Stop

brain cancer 2 hours ago

Former New England Revolution Broadcaster, Coach Paul Mariner Dies at 68

The two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay. Two more firefighters were treated on scene, Capracotta told WJAR.

According to the deputy assistant fire chief, six dogs were pulled from the house. Four of them died, but two survived, Capracotta said.

The home is a complete loss. It's unclear what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandfireProvidencearmington avenue
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us