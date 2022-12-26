2 Firefighters Hurt, 9 People Displaced After Malden House Fire

A fire broke out late Monday night at a house in Malden, Massachusetts, sending two firefighters to the hospital and leaving nine people without a home the day after Christmas.

Fire officials on scene confirm to NBC10 Boston that flames broke out in the attic of a multi-family home on John Street. The fire had been knocked down as of 10 p.m. but crews were still battling hot spots.

It was not clear what kind of injuries the two firefighters sustained. The fire chief would not comment on if they had been trapped inside the home.

A neighbor says she took this video, showing the flames on the right side of the home extending into the attic. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ZHguKPFz80 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 27, 2022

The fire chief also had no comment when asked if there was a small explosion, which had been reported by some Twitter users sharing video from the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Just had a small explosion and minor collapse of the D side pic.twitter.com/Ada5SnlC4X — Dalton (@dalton_daltoff) December 27, 2022

No other information was immediately available.