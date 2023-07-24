2 hospitalized by explosion in Holliston home, police say

An explosion sent two people to the hospital from a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.
The explosion in the home on Westfield Drive remained under investigation by police and local firefighters, according to the Holliston Police Department.
The two people who were injured were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter — the vehicles were seen in a high school field nearby.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.