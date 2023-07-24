Local

Holliston

2 hospitalized by explosion in Holliston home, police say

The two people who were injured were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 24, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

An explosion sent two people to the hospital from a home in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The explosion in the home on Westfield Drive remained under investigation by police and local firefighters, according to the Holliston Police Department.

The two people who were injured were flown to the hospital by medical helicopter — the vehicles were seen in a high school field nearby.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

