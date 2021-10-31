2 Hospitalized From Swampscott Crash, Including Shooting Victim

Two people were hospitalized, including a person who was shot, in Swampscott Sunday, police said.

Details on what took place in the shooting weren't immediately clear. Swampscott police said it took place in Lynn, but didn't have the location or time.

Lynn police said they weren't able to comment on what took place in the incident amid an active, ongoing investigation.

The crash took place near the intersection of Paradise and Ellis roads in Swampscott, local police said.

One of the people hurt in the crash was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, another by ambulance, Swampscott police said. They didn't share the shooting victims' conditions or identities.