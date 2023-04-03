2 Hurt After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Lawrence

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Monday, according to police.

Authorities said it happened as the driver was turning onto Lawrence Street from Erving Avenue. The victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The woman's injuries were reported to be serious.

The driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

More details were not immediately available.

