Manchester

2 hurt by fallen tree limb at Manchester, NH, church, officials say

One person was taken to Elliot Hospital, but his injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at a tree that fell on two people Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

Part of a tree fell on two people and a car in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, fire officials said, sending of the people to the hospital.

The large tree limb was on the property of First Congregational Church on Hanover Street, according to Manchester firefighters. It fell about 12:36 p.m., and the people who were injured said it fell just after a gust of wind blew by.

One person, who is male, was taken to Elliot Hospital, but his injuries weren't expected to be life-threatening. The other person, who is female, declined treatment, fire officials said.

The vehicle that was damaged was on Hanover Street, which had to be closed as the tree material was removed.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the tree to fall. But severe weather hit the Manchester area Sunday.

