2 hurt in Brockton shooting, police say

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police say the victims, both males, were shot on Battles Street. Officers responded just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters and EMS crews treated the victims at the scene before being transported to a hospital.

Authorities did not give any immediate word on arrests, but noted that the shooting is under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0234.