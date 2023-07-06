Local

Brockton

2 hurt in Brockton shooting, police say

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, say two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Battles Street Thursday afternoon

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police say the victims, both males, were shot on Battles Street. Officers responded just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters and EMS crews treated the victims at the scene before being transported to a hospital.

Authorities did not give any immediate word on arrests, but noted that the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0234.

