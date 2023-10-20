2 hurt in Maine stabbing; police seek witnesses

Two people sustained injuries — in one person's case, serious wounds — from a reported stabbing on Wednesday night in Rockland, Maine, according to the city's police force.

The Rockland Police Department said online that its officers responded to Maritime Farms on Main Street at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing — the police found someone with "very serious injuries," who ended up needing to be flown to Portland for medical care.

That person's injuries were considered serious, but they are expected to recover from them.

Authorities responded to a second call in connection to this incident, this one from a home on Pleasant Street. A second person was found there with minor injuries, officers said.

Police said that both people are cooperating with law enforcement, and that there's not a continued threat to the community. There have not been any arrests made in the case.

Investigators in Rockland hope to speak with witnesses, including those who were in a car that they released surveillance photos of. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with Rockland police.

An investigation remains underway.