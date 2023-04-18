Local

2 Hurt in Stabbing at Clark University in Worcester

Police say it happened at a basketball court inside the school's gym on Downing Stree

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two people have serious injuries after a stabbing at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and police say they have a suspect in custody.

Investigators say it happened at a basketball court inside the school's gym on Downing Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect has been arrested.

None of the three people involved are students, according to police.

More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Clark University, which issued a brief statement:

"Clark Police Department and Worcester PD are responding to an active situation at the Kneller Athletic Complex involving a group fight in which two individuals were injured by knife. The victims have been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in custody. Police are pursing another. None of those involved are affiliated with Clark University. Everyone is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

