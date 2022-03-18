2 in Concord Shot With Pellet Guns Friday in Separate Incidents, Police Say

Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are investigating two separate incidents Friday afternoon in which people were shot with pellet guns.

The Concord Police Department learned of the first incident happened around 4 p.m., driver reported that she had been hit with a projectile while driving on Sudbury Road near Oxbow Lane. She told police she was passing a dark-colored SUV when she the pellet hit her face.

Later, around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street, where a teen reported being hit by a pellet. The victim in that incident was not injured, and a water gel pellet was found at the scene.

In the second incident, police believe a black Range Rover may have been involved.

"Concord Police now believe that this incident may be related to a recent TikTok trend called the 'Orbeez Challenge,' where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property," police said of the second incident, noting that there have been reports across the country in recent weeks.

The department also said investigators believe the two Concord cases may be related.

"These incidents could cause serious injury and we've seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt," Concord Police Chief Joseph O'Connor said in a statement. "Anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon."

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-318-3400. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 978-318-3407.