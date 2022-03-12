Local

New Hampshire

2 Injured After Accidental Gun Discharge in NH

By Avantika Panda

Two men were injured after a gun was unintentionally discharged in Nashua, New Hampshire on Friday night.

According to authorities, Nashua Police responded to the scene in 1 Chestnut St. area around 9:38 p.m. Upon further investigation determined the the firearm was discharged inside a vehicle.

Police said the unintentional firearm discharge struck the two people inside the car and injured them. The two men were immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at the moment in regards to the identities of the men or the degree of their injuries.

Police have confirmed there are no issues pretraining to public safety and both parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said, no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Local

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Snowy Roads in NH

New Hampshire 8 hours ago

Ex-Athletic Director at Lowell Catholic School Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireshootingPOLICENashua
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us