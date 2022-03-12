2 Injured After Accidental Gun Discharge in NH

Two men were injured after a gun was unintentionally discharged in Nashua, New Hampshire on Friday night.

According to authorities, Nashua Police responded to the scene in 1 Chestnut St. area around 9:38 p.m. Upon further investigation determined the the firearm was discharged inside a vehicle.

Police said the unintentional firearm discharge struck the two people inside the car and injured them. The two men were immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at the moment in regards to the identities of the men or the degree of their injuries.

Police have confirmed there are no issues pretraining to public safety and both parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said, no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.