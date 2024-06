Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police in Brockton responded to Melrose Avenue shortly after 6:45 p.m. to find two victims suffering from severe stab wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized, police said.

State and local police are searching for the person responsible.

No further information was immediately available.