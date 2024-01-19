Massachusetts

2 injured in head-on crash in Swansea

The 53-year-old was taken into custody for suspected operating under the influence of liquor

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

A head-on crash injured two people in Swansea, Massachusetts, this week, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before it hit another head-on, police said.

One of the cars then caught on fire, according to police, and officers had to free the driver.

The drivers were only identified as a 20-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Swansea, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody for suspected operating under the influence of liquor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

