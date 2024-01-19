2 injured in head-on crash in Swansea

A head-on crash injured two people in Swansea, Massachusetts, this week, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before it hit another head-on, police said.

One of the cars then caught on fire, according to police, and officers had to free the driver.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The drivers were only identified as a 20-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Swansea, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The 53-year-old was taken into custody for suspected operating under the influence of liquor, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.