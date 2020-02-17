Local
lawrence

2 Injured in Overnight Crash in Lawrence

Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver apparently crashed into a parked car in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

By Lara Salahi

By Lara Salahi

Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a parked car in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police responded to the crash involving two cars on Essex Street shortly before 3a.m. on Monday. According to police, the driver had crashed into a parked car and a utility pole.

Nearby residents were briefly left without power as crews worked to repair the broken utility pole.

Local

Faneuil Hall 41 mins ago

Woman’s Rideshare Kidnapping From Boston Was a Misunderstanding, Police Say

red sox 1 hour ago

Mookie Betts Thanks Boston in New Video Following Trade to Dodgers

Police have not released the name of the driver or the passenger in the car but say both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, but say alcohol was not a factor.

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us