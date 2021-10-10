Local

Stoughton

2 Injured, Including Teenage Girl, in Shooting Near Stoughton Liquor Store

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Porter Street near the J&I Variety liquor store around 10:40p.m., officials said.

By Lara Salahi

Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts, including a teenage girl, police said.

Stoughton police hadn't announced an arrest as of Sunday morning, and were asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Porter Street near the J&I Variety liquor store around 10:40p.m., officials said.

Police said two people were taken to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries. One of the victims is a teenager, but more information about the victims -- including their conditions -- wasn't immediately available.

No additional information has been released.

This article tagged under:

StoughtonMassachusettsshootingStoughton Police
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us