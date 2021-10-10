2 Injured, Including Teenage Girl, in Shooting Near Stoughton Liquor Store

Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts, including a teenage girl, police said.
Stoughton police hadn't announced an arrest as of Sunday morning, and were asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible.
Police responded to reports of gunshots on Porter Street near the J&I Variety liquor store around 10:40p.m., officials said.
Police said two people were taken to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries. One of the victims is a teenager, but more information about the victims -- including their conditions -- wasn't immediately available.
No additional information has been released.