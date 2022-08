Two people were hurt Wednesday in a shooting outside a business in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Tom's Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue, WJAR reported.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police reportedly said. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.

Police said they were looking for a grey Hyundai SUV.