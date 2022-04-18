Local

car crash

2 People Injured, Police Cruiser Damaged in Milton Crash

Officials were unable to say if one of the victims transported to the hospital was in the police cruiser

By Staff Reports

Two people were injured and a police cruiser was damaged in a three-car crash early Monday morning in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Milton Fire Department responded to a call for a crash around 12:30 a.m. at Blue Hills Parkway and Brush Hill Road. Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the cars involved was a sheriff’s cruiser. Officials were unable to say if one of the victims transported to the hospital was from that vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by Milton police. No further information was immediately available.

