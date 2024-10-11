2 Jamie's Roast Beef locations have closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A trio of North Shore roast beef joints is now down to just one.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Jamie's Roast Beef in Beverly and Manchester-by-the-Sea are no longer in operation, with the website for the business seeming to confirm this, as neither outlet shows up anymore on the site (and its social media does mention that the Manchester-by-the-Sea location has closed). Its social media does say what the poster in the Facebook group says, that the shop at 44 Margin street in Peabody remains open.

The website for Jamie's Roast Beef can be found at jamiesroastbeef.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)