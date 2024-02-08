Boston

2 JetBlue planes touch at Logan airport, flight canceled, Massport says

No injuries were reported and both flights were canceled, Massport said

Two JetBlue planes touched while in a de-icing area at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The planes made contact when one wingtip touched another plane's tail, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

A JetBlue plane is seen parked after it touched another JetBlue plane in a de-icing area at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

No injuries were reported and both flights were canceled, Massport said.

NBC10 Boston reached out to JetBlue but have yet to hear back.

This is the third plane collision at Logan airport in the last year. In March, A United Airlines plane leaving for Newark, New Jersey, made contact with another United plane that was set to fly to Denver. No injuries were reported.

Then in June, there was a low-speed collision between a United Airlines plane and a parked Delta Air Lines plane. No one was hurt in that incident.

