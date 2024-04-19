2 juveniles accused of robbing US postal worker in Nashua, NH, identified

The two remaining suspects accused of robbing a U.S. postal worker at gunpoint earlier this week in Nashua, New Hampshire, have been identified, police said Thursday.

Nashua police said the two suspects are juveniles and that they're not releasing their names.

Charges are forthcoming, according to police.

Baraka Janvier, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested and due in court Wednesday. The 18-year-old was held on preventive detention until his next court date, police said.

The armed robbery was captured on surveillance camera — Ring video from a home shows two people walk up to a USPS van outside of which a postal worker is standing; at least one is pointing a gun at the worker.

The incident took place about 2:40 p.m. on Blacksmith Way. The postal worker was not injured, the men took off with his keys, according to postal inspectors.

The two masked men ran into a dark grey GMC Yukon, where a woman was waiting for them, and drove away, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.

Robberies of letter carriers have been a growing concern. The workers are often targeted for their arrow keys used to access mailboxes.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service launched Project Safe Delivery, an initiative aiming to help combat the uptick in such crimes. As part of the program, the USPS increased rewards offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in mail crimes.