2 kids, driver injured after car strikes tree in Maine

A man and two children were hospitalized Saturday after a crash involving a tree in Corinna, Maine.

Maine State Police say troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 7 near the Newport town line around 10:39 a.m. and found a silver Ford Taurus with three occupants, including a 10-year-old child who had suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the driver, identified as 48-year-old James Smith, of Newport, has a suspended driver's license in both Maine and Florida.

Police say Smith was driving the Taurus on Route 7 Saturday morning when he went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The 10-year-old child was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical but stable condition, police said. Smith and a 7-year-old child in the car were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say why Smith's license was suspended in two states, or say what they believe caused the crash Saturday. A picture from the scene shows there was snow on the ground at the time, but it's unclear if weather played any kind of role.

Route 7 was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash.

State police were assisted on scene by Newport police, the Corinna Fire Department, EMT crews from Dexter and Newport, and the Northern Light Life flight ground crew.

The crash and its cause remain under investigation.