2 kids hit by car in Waltham

Waltham police say both victims were taken to Boston Children's Hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

Two kids are injured, one seriously, after being struck by a car Thursday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham police say they responded around 6:19 p.m. to the area of Veronica’s Spa, located at 1074 Main Street, for a report of a juvenile hit by a car.

Responding officers found two kids who had been injured in the incident, and both were taken to Boston Children's Hospital.

According to police, one of the victims suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The second victim sustained only minor injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

There's no word on if any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us