2 kids hit by car in Waltham

Two kids are injured, one seriously, after being struck by a car Thursday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham police say they responded around 6:19 p.m. to the area of Veronica’s Spa, located at 1074 Main Street, for a report of a juvenile hit by a car.

Responding officers found two kids who had been injured in the incident, and both were taken to Boston Children's Hospital.

According to police, one of the victims suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The second victim sustained only minor injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

There's no word on if any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.