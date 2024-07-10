2 kids hospitalized after being hit by food delivery driver in RI

Two children on bicycles were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after they were hit by a food delivery driver in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
The incident occurred at the intersection of West Avenue and Sisson Street, Pawtucket police said.
The children suffered minor injuries, reports WJAR, and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver was issued civil citations, police said.
