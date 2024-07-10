Rhode Island

2 kids hospitalized after being hit by food delivery driver in RI

The children suffered minor injuries, reports WJAR, and were taken to the hospital as a precaution

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Two children on bicycles were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after they were hit by a food delivery driver in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West Avenue and Sisson Street, Pawtucket police said.

The children suffered minor injuries, reports WJAR, and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was issued civil citations, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

No timeline set for Washington Bridge project

Rhode Island Jul 8

New details on RI man who died after police chase following murder of estranged wife

Rhode Island Jul 5

Teen stabbed, man hit and killed by car during confrontation in Rhode Island

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us