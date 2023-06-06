2 kids injured when hit in Brockton car accident, police say

Two children were injured in a car crash in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The children, both 11, are expected to survive, but one was being flown to a hospital in Boston, according to Brockton police.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Market Street, police said. The children were rushed to a hospital

Police called the children pedestrians but didn't share more information about what happened in the accident or say if their investigation might include charges against a driver.