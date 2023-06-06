Local

2 kids injured when hit in Brockton car accident, police say

Police called the children pedestrians but didn't share more information about what happened in the accident or say if their investigation might include charges against a driver

By Asher Klein

Two children were injured in a car crash in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The children, both 11, are expected to survive, but one was being flown to a hospital in Boston, according to Brockton police.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Market Street, police said. The children were rushed to a hospital

Police called the children pedestrians but didn't share more information about what happened in the accident or say if their investigation might include charges against a driver.

