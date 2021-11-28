2 Killed, 1 Injured in Vermont Shooting

Two men were found dead following a reported shooting inside a home in Alburgh, Vermont on Saturday night.

Police responded to a home on Cameron Drive around 10p.m. for reports of a shooting and found two men dead inside. A third man was found injured at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say all people involved in the shooting are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the men, and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the of cause of death of the two men.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.