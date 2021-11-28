Local

Vermont

2 Killed, 1 Injured in Vermont Shooting

Two men were found dead following a reported shooting inside a home in Alburgh, Vermont on Saturday night.

Police responded to a home on Cameron Drive around 10p.m. for reports of a shooting and found two men dead inside. A third man was found injured at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say all people involved in the shooting are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the men, and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the of cause of death of the two men.

Local

seekonk 2 hours ago

Traffic Detoured in Seekonk as Police Investigation Underway

Lynn 3 hours ago

Police: Sleepy Driver Crashes Through Lynn 7-Eleven

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us