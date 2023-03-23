2 Killed After Dirt Bike Crash in Cranston

Two people who were riding a dirt bike were killed following a crash that involved an SUV in Cranston, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash happened on Wednesday night on Wheeler Ave and Broad Street, the media outlet reported. The driver and passenger of the dirt bike — a male and female — were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, WJAR reported. The driver of the SUV is doing alright, police said.

The dirt bike involved in the crash was not registered, WJAR said, citing police.

Authorities were expecting the case to wrap up quickly.

The victims have not been named.