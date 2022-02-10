2 Killed in Crash in Hooksett, NH

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night, according to police.

Hooksett police said a GMC pickup truck crashed into a utility pole around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on West River Road near Plourde Sand & Gravel.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said a passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

West River Road was closed for several hours as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hooksett Police at 603-624-1560.