Local

Maine

2 Killed in Crash in Waterboro, Maine

The two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Waterboro, Maine, on Tuesday morning.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 600 block of Townhouse Road at 7:45 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a Chrysler Town and Country van was driving south on Townhouse Road when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was also traveling south.

The driver of the van, identified by authorities as Hassan Abad Tukan, 51, of Westbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van he was driving was owned by Southern Maine Transportation. Two passengers in the van were taken by ambulance to Southern Maine Healthcare, where they were treated and later released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, April Barfield, 47, of North Waterboro, also died at the scene. She was alone in her car.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

More Maine stories

Maine Oct 17

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

Portland Oct 12

String of Break-ins in Portland, Maine, Under Investigation

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us