2 Killed in Crash in Waterboro, Maine

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Waterboro, Maine, on Tuesday morning.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 600 block of Townhouse Road at 7:45 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a Chrysler Town and Country van was driving south on Townhouse Road when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was also traveling south.

The driver of the van, identified by authorities as Hassan Abad Tukan, 51, of Westbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van he was driving was owned by Southern Maine Transportation. Two passengers in the van were taken by ambulance to Southern Maine Healthcare, where they were treated and later released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, April Barfield, 47, of North Waterboro, also died at the scene. She was alone in her car.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.