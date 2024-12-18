2 killed in fiery head on crash in Maine, authorities say

Two people were killed in a fiery head on crash in Clifton, Maine, on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Route 180, and the road remained closed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton told News Center Maine that a vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head on. The first vehicle flipped over several times and burst into flames in the roadway. The other vehicle veered into the woods after being hit.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. Their names are not being released until family has been notified.

The sheriff said speeidng on the stretch of road where the crash occurred has been a problem of late, and his department has been out trying to enforce the speed limit.