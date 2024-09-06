2 killed in Foxborough crash

Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of South Street and Cedar Street. Aerial footage showed a damaged car and an overturned truck.

Two people were brought to area hospitals, where police said Friday evening they had been pronounced dead.

Both victims were in the same vehicle, police said, adding that the driver of the second stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The identities of the victims were not released Friday.

The intersection was closed Friday afternoon as police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.