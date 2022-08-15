2 Killed in Head-on Crash in Berwick, Maine

Two people were killed in a crash in Berwick, Maine, on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Berwick police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 at the intersection with Old Route 4 on Sunday afternoon.

A 1999 Volvo S70 had reportedly been traveling south, passing multiple cars, when it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Volt headed north head-on, police said.

Both occupants of the Volvo were killed in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, and is expected to survive.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No names have been released by police pending the notification of family members.

North Berwick and South Berwick police provided assistance at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone witnesses are asked to call the Berwick Police Department at 207-698-1136.