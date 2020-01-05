2 Killed in Overnight House Fire in Fitchburg

Two people who were unconscious when they were pulled from a house fire overnight in Fitchburg have died, according to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials say it appears there were no smoke alarms in the single-family home at 14 Highland Avenue, where the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the first floor.

Firefighters arrived quickly and thought there may be people inside the home after seeing cars in the driveway, according to Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Dateo Jr. who says the victims were pulled from the home within 15 minutes of firefighters arrival.

Both people pulled from the 2-alarm fire were given CPR and brought by ambulance to Leominster Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Dateo says the victims, who have not been identified, were not conscious and not breathing when they were taken out of the house. Officials believe the victims were sleeping when the fire broke out.

A hazmat response was prompted by reports of an acrid smell, which officials believe is from chemicals in an unused photography lab in the home.

Deputy Chief Dateo said he could see heavy fire coming out of the front and right side of the home when he arrived on scene.

The flames were knocked down in about half an hour, but the deputy chief says the home suffered heavy damage.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours overnight.

Officials investigating the cause of the fire say their initial focus is an overloaded power strip, but the investigation is ongoing.