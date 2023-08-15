2 killed in Vermont crash on Monday night

Two people were killed in a crash in Vermont on Monday night.

State police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 near Leland Jones Road in Warren around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 2020 Mazda M3 and a 2013 Ford Explorer SUV, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the Mazda was identified by police as 37-year-old Harley LaPlante, of Warren. The driver of the Ford has not been identified, but police said it was a 61-year-old from Granville. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to police.

Details about the crash were not released. The cause remains under investigation by state police.