Two killed in Worcester fire overnight, 2 firefighters injured battling blaze

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Two people were killed in a fire at a multi-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight.

Worcester firefighters were called to a report of a fire on Hancock Street with people trapped in the building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first floor, with conditions quickly deteriorating.

Fire crews made entry to the first floor and began trying to put out the fire and searching the building. During that search, two residents were found on the first floor, rescued by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Two firefighters were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No update on the condition of the injured firefighters was immediately available.

Four adults and three children were displaced from their homes by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

