2 Killed, Toddler Injured in Fall River Crash

Two people are dead and two, including a young child, are injured after a crash Tuesday in Fall River, Massachusetts.

A car was driving on Second Street when it lost control and hit Finders Keepers, a consignment store, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The driver, a 74-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old woman in the front seat were killed in the crash, authorities said.

A 23-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy in the back seat were hospitalized with injuries. The woman is conscious and alert at the hospital and the toddler is in serious but stable condition, the DA's office said.

All of the adults in the vehicle were Fall River residents, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

