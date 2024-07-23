2 killed when car crashes into tree in Maine

Two people were killed in a crash in Bangor, Maine, on Monday.

Bangor police said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday on Finson Road when a vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Both people inside the vehicle were killed.

The vehicle had been involved in a pursuit with the Penobscot Sheriff's Office shortly before the crash, police said.

Police identified the victims as 39-year-old Noah Mushero, of Bangor, and 39-year-old Sheena Soctomah-Rolfe, of Orono.

Bangor police, Maine State Poice and the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.