2 lanes closed after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Foxborough

A motorcycle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, has resulted in injury and the closure of two lanes.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 10:45 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the crash occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 13.5.

The transportation agency confirmed there were injuries in the crash but did not elaborate at all.

The center and right lanes are closed following the crash.

Further details were not immediately released.