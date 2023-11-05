Massachusetts

2 lanes closed after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Foxborough

The crash occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 13.5 in Foxborough, MassDOT said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police Lights
SHUTTERSTOCK

A motorcycle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, has resulted in injury and the closure of two lanes.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 10:45 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the crash occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 13.5.

The transportation agency confirmed there were injuries in the crash but did not elaborate at all.

The center and right lanes are closed following the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Further details were not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us