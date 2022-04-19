2 Mass. Kayakers Drown in Vt., Police Say

The bodies of two Massachusetts men were pulled from a Vermont lake Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities say the victims, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels of Weston and 27-year-old Aidan Connolly of Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, were in a kayak on Seymour Lake in Morgan when the water became choppy due to Tuesday's storms.

Vermont State Police said members of its scuba team found the victims' bodies about 100 yards from shore.

While state police said the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office would conduct autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death, police referred to Connolly and Samuels as drowning victims.

Police noted that the rain and wind had increased before the incident, making the lake choppy "with significant waves, ice and slush." Authorities added that Connolly and Samuels are believed to have launched their kayak from a protected cove, a point from which the worsening conditions were not apparent at the time.