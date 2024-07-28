2 Mass. residents killed in fiery Vt. crash

Two people from Massachusetts are dead after a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Middlesex around 5:04 a.m. and found a Lexus ES330 fully engulfed in flames.

The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They've since been identified as 19-year-old Sean Delaney and 20-year-old Elana Korey, both from Duxbury, Mass.

Investigators determined speed is a contributing factor in the crash. It was foggy at the time of the crash but the roads were clear and there was low traffic.

Further details about the double fatal crash have not been shared. An investigation is ongoing.