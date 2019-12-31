2 Mass. State Police Cruisers Hit an Hour Apart Monday Night

Two Massachusetts State Police vehicles were hit within an hour of each other in separate incidents Monday night.
Both state troopers and one driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Just after 10 p.m., as one state trooper had a vehicle pulled over on the side of Route 24 northbound in West Bridgewater, a car slammed into the back of the trooper's cruiser. The force pushed the vehicle into the car that had been pulled over, sending a woman inside to the Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
The state trooper was hurt while diving over the nearby guardrail to avoid being hit.
An hour later in Warren, a vehicle hit another trooper’s cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike, causing the trooper to get struck by one of the vehicles, Massachusetts State Police said.
The trooper had been responding to a crash at the time.
The scenes of both crashes have been cleared, and both are under investigation.