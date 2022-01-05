Local

Prosecutors

2 Massachusetts District Attorneys Will Not Seek Reelection

Both first took office in 2003, but neither indicated their plans after leaving office

Two longtime Massachusetts district attorneys have announced that they will not seek reelection this year.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett made their announcements in separate statements on Wednesday. Both first took office in 2003.

The Republican O'Keefe called his time as DA the honor of his professional life. Blodgett, a Democrat, said he made his decision after considerable thought and discussion with family.

Neither indicated their plans after leaving office.

