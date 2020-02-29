2 Massachusetts State Troopers Injured Arresting Unruly Patron at Encore Casino

Two state troopers were injured early Saturday morning while arresting an unruly patron in the poker room at Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts authorities say.

Encore security requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police gaming enforcement unit shortly after 2 a.m. for help with a man who had become irate and aggressive toward casino security.

As the troopers attempted to take the man, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Wangnoon, of Brockton, into custody, police say he began to struggle violently, prompting one of the troopers to use his department-issued electronic control weapon.

The troopers and an Everett officer eventually secured Wangnoon in handcuffs, but as he was being escorted through the main lobby, police say he once again became assaultive and threatening.

Wangnoon was subdued and taken outside, where police say he became assaultive yet again before finally being taken to the ground and held there until an Everett police prisoner van arrived to take him to the Everett Police Station.

One trooper struck his head while subduing Wangnoon and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

A second trooper injured his back but chose to remain on duty.

Police say both troopers are day-to-day.

Wangnoon was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. State police say they plan to add additional charges of assault and battery on a police officer.

In a separate incident two hours later, another police officer was injured.

State troopers and Everett police officers were called to assist Encore security with two men fighting around 4:20 a.m.

One of the men, later identified as 24-year-old Brian Navarro, of Dorchester, continued to resist and struggle with responding officers, according to police.

An Everett police officer suffered unspecified injuries.

Navarro was arrested and taken to the Everett Police Station where he was booked on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.