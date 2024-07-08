2 men believed to armed and dangerous wanted by police in Maine

Two men believed to be armed and dangerous are wanted by police in Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

Jacob McGurn is accused of firing a gun multiple times during a physical confrontation with man on July 4 in Gilead, reports News Center Maine.

McGurn, 28, then allegedly took off before police arrived.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Gilead Road, the Oxford County Sherriff's Office said.

That's when officers learned the 28-year-old was involved in a violent confrontation in Bethel before the shooting incident in Gilead, according to News Center Maine.

McGurn faces several charges, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and domestic violence assault.

Anyone who sees McGurn is urged not to approach him but instead to call the Oxford County Sherrif's Office at 207-743-9554.

Meanwhile, in Augusta, the search for Justin Larrabee continues Monday, according to News Center Maine.

Larrabee, who's believed to be armed and dangerous, has been on the run since last week, Augusta police said.

The 40-year-old man is accused of showing a gun and making threats against his parents during a domestic violence incident Friday on Riverside Drive. He left the scene before officers arrived.

Larrabee's vehicle was found Saturday morning, but he was still on the loose, police said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

He's wanted on numerous charges, including domestic violence criminal threatening, aggravated criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime.

Anyone who sees Larrabee should call the Augusta Police Department.

Larrabee was arrested last year for defacing the Maine Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial, reports News Center Maine.