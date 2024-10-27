2 men found dead in Cape Cod beach parking lot

Authorities in Yarmouth, Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of two men found unresponsive on Sunday morning.

Yarmouth police say they found two unresponsive men, believed to be in their 20s at the Englewood Beach parking lot.

According to authorities, they transported both men Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The identities of the men have not been revealed. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office says this is an active investigation.